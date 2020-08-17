An entire neighborhood in Mesquite, Nevada, switched out their porch lights recently to let local officers know they are appreciated.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there aren’t enough words to explain what this picture means to us,” the Mesquite Police Department wrote on its Facebook page August 10, along with a photo of a street awash in blue lights:

“An entire neighborhood in Mesquite changed their front porch lights blue to show their support for law enforcement. This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community and we are grateful for such amazing support,” the department continued.

As of Monday, the post had been shared nearly 4,000 times on social media.

Resident Bobbi Kuspa said she participated because she wanted officers to know they were valued, according to Fox News.

“We had done this one other time. We have a neighbor that lost her son in the line of duty. Well, those lightbulbs burned out. Well, then when my neighbor got the blue, it was time to start all over again for our police doing their great job here in Mesquite,” she recalled.

“We have at this moment because two more were lit up last night, we now have 40,” she said regarding the number of homes that participated.

Mesquite Police Department Sgt. Wyatt Oliver told Fox News the gesture was important to his fellow officers.

“You look at the picture and you can tell it’s a very powerful image, and to actually drive through there at night, it’s even more… it brings out a lot of emotions, especially with everything going on in the country right now,” he stated.

Kuspa said she had experienced no backlash, only people asking where they could buy blue lightbulbs.

“We just found out that there’s a neighborhood right next to us that are trying to get permission from their HOA to start the program… to start this,” she commented.

Oliver said the officers were grateful for the kind gesture.

“This community really supports us,” he concluded.