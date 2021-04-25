VIDEO: Protesters Block Traffic, Confront Police in New York City

Protesters reportedly blocked traffic and confronted police officers Saturday on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge, according to the New York Post.

“Six cops were seen corralling one man with his hands behind his back at the Manhattan mouth of the bridge from around 10:30 p.m.,” the outlet said.

In video footage of the incident, the man appeared to claim an officer was breaking his finger and another person out of the frame asked why they were being arrested while officers worked to disperse protesters moving from the bridge onto Centre Street.

Demonstrators crossed the bridge by walking on the Manhattan-bound roadway and around half a dozen of them received appearance tickets for obstruction of vehicular traffic, police told the Post, adding no injuries were reported following the incident.

Photographer Leeroy Johnson shared video footage of what appeared to be officers pushing protesters back with their bicycles and another clip of police standing outside City Hall as protesters chanted.

According to authorities, several protesters were arrested Thursday following a clash with officers who were near the southeast corner of Central Park, Pix 11 reported.

Before the incident occurred, police tweeted video of graffiti and what seemed to be red paint splashed on the USS Maine National Monument in Columbus Circle:

We respect's everyone right to peacefully protest, but vandalism is not part of peaceful protest. We are working to de-escalate the situation to prevent further damage from occurring. pic.twitter.com/UQ9FVl6f69 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

“We respect’s everyone right to peacefully protest, but vandalism is not part of peaceful protest. We are working to de-escalate the situation to prevent further damage from occurring,” the post read.

Police said six individuals were arrested for assault and damage to public property but details of the charges were not immediately known, the Pix 11 article continued.

Protesters reportedly gathered and marched in New York City on Tuesday after the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, according to clips shared online.

Twitter user Eric Thomas shared one video of a large group of demonstrators telling officers to quit their jobs:

the crowd chants “quit your job” as they pass by a group of NYPD officers.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #chauvinverdict #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vmrfzciFGF — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021

However, Breitbart News could not confirm the authenticity of the video.