Vince Wilfork’s Super Bowl Rings Allegedly Stolen by Son

There are going to be some seriously awkward conversations around the dinner table at the Wilfork household this Thanksgiving.

The son of New England Patriots legend and Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork has been arrested for stealing items totaling more than $300,000. The high-dollar items that the younger Wilfork allegedly stole? His father’s super Bowl rings.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested after selling multiple rings and other items belonging to his father, to a memorabilia dealer. Upon learning that the items he purchased were stolen, the dealer reported it to the police.

According to the New York Post:

Wilfork’s AFC Championship rings, Miami Hurricanes college football championship ring, necklaces, bracelets and earrings were also reported missing. Wilfork reported his missing possessions to authorities on May 10, and not long after, a Patriots fan noticed someone was selling Wilfork’s Super Bowl rings in an online sports memorabilia community. The person selling them said they paid $62,000 to Holmes-Wilfork for the rings.

Holmes-Wilfork, who was booted off the University of Houston football team on felony drug charges, is currently awaiting trial in Galveston, Texas.