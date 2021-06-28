Poll: Majority of Young Adults Have Positive View of Socialism

An Axios and Momentive poll found that a majority of young adults, people ages 18-24, in the United States have a positive view of socialism.

Fifty-two percent of Gen Z respondents said they have a positive view of socialism.

Overall, 41 percent of Americans said they have a positive view of socialism, with a majority (52 percent) saying they have a negative view.

The poll noted a very flight difference in the poll from 2019 when 55 percent of the respondents said they have a positive view of socialism.

The Hill noted these findings come as Republicans are constantly labeling Democrats and the Democrat party as radicals with a socialist agenda.

The poll also found 54 percent of the young adults have a negative view of capitalism, compared to the 42 percent who said they have a positive view of capitalism.

Additionally, when asked about the bigger problem in this country, 58 percent said it is the “unfairness in the economic system that favors the wealthy,” and 36 percent said it is the “over-regulation of the free market that interferes with growth and prosperity.”

The Axios and Momentive poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey online between June 11 to 15. The online poll interviewed a national sample size of 2,309 adults.

The poll data was weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography by using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the United States’ demographic composition.