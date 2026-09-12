Video: Far-Left Authors Declare War on ‘Fascist’ Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

A novelist or screenwriter could not make this stuff up in a satire: Far-left authors have now declared war on Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs.

Who would have known those effective weight loss drugs are “fascist”?

The claim was made at the recent Democratic Socialists of America-backed Socialism 2026 conference in Chicago, a speaker saying the drugs belong to the fascist political spectrum because they “genocide fat people,” the California and New York Post reported.

“The political deployment of GLP-1s is fascistic, not because individuals take them, but because the conditions under which they become necessary are shaped by a world fixated on genociding fat people,” Atlanta activist Da’Shaun L. Harrison said.

Prescription drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, which originally were developed to treat diabetes, have been made more affordable now by the Trump administration and are credited with lowering the risk of death from heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients.

Harrison disagrees. He claims they exist “to sustain a social order in which fat people are monitored, restricted, guilted, stolen from and punished.”

“Body fascism is not some relic from the past, it’s an active feature of modern imperial regimes,” said Harrison, “Every time a government decides whose bodies must be protected and whose bodies must be erased for the sake of national imagery, this is body fascism.”

Harrison boldly posts on his Instagram page shirtless photos of himself, which clearly show his body mass index scoring big numbers.

In short, he’s overweight.

Harrison also regularly appears on far-left podcasts and was featured in a YouTube video by the American Civil Liberties Union that claimed “anti-fatness is anti-blackness.”

The California Post described Harrison as “a self-described ‘ungendered’ author and ‘trans theorist,’” who penned the 2022 book, Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness.

He spoke at the Socialism 2026 conference, which was attended by more than 3,000 socialist fellow travelers from across the country. He was also featured there on a panel called “Health Fascism, Body Politics, and the Anti-State State.”

Oddly, while being overweight didn’t appear to be a health concern, all conference attendees were required to wear masks “fully covering the nose and mouth,” as if the group were still in the middle of the Covid epidemic.

“We have to give up the fantasy of being fitter than the fascists,” chimed in Beatrice Adler-Bolton, another speaker on that presentation and coauthor of the book Health Communism.

She offered no shortage of far left-wing word salad.

“Fitness is a measure of relative disposability under capitalism,” she said. “Our task is not to become less disposable to become more useful to the ruling order…The point is not to beat the fascists at their own game. It is not to lay a better claim on their own territory by being fitter, more eugenic.”

An investigative analyst at the Manhattan Institute had a take on the whole matter for the Post, saying the remarks are part of the far left’s mission to tear down traditional Western culture.

“These are people who are just so unhappy with anything that resembles the status quo or normalcy, they have to signal against anything they think is not their revolutionary project,” Stu Smith told the tabloid.

He continued, “And that’s how you get to things getting so twisted that you are now seeing medical innovations as a fascistic genocidal negative. It’s really its own cult.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more