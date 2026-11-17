Now that Democrats have taken the U.S. House and Senate in the midterm elections, leftist Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said it is time for Americans to pay reparations to black citizens.

During a recent speech, Pressley claimed, “There is momentum around the country for reparations, to begin the process of reparative justice for black America.”

Pressley also spoke about HR-40, stating, “This bill would create a path toward truth, reconciliation, accountability. It is even more important after two years of anti-blackness on steroids by this administration, attacks on DEI, rising black unemployment especially among our federal workforce. So black folks, especially black women, delivered this historically democratic majority and it’s time Democrats deliver for black America. Reparations now!”

Watch her full speech here:

In June 2020, Pressley said Black Lives Matter (BLM) was a mandate from the people and it was time for Americans to “pay us what you owe us,” Breitbart News reported.

The following month, Marxist BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors said the Democrat platform must call for defunding police, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while making other radical demands.

Leftists have long pushed the idea of reparations.

The issue is a central part of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, according to a 2023 article from the Independent Institute:

The rhetoric around these proposals often adopts a moralizing tone about restitution for past injustices, many of which are all too real. As a matter of economics, though, reparations advocates offer surprisingly little in the way of viable solutions. If the U.S. government tried to implement the reparations program that the 1619 Project espouses, we would get huge increases in both taxes and inflation. Yet the key economist advising on this proposal denies that any taxes would have to increase.

Following their midterm wins, Democrat lawmakers have been taunting President Donald Trump’s administration officials with vows to investigate them, and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) predicted Democrats would weaponize the House Oversight Committee after taking charge in January, per Breitbart News.

Comer pointed out that Democrats essentially lied to the American people by campaigning on “affordability” when in reality “they’re going to be focused on settling scores.”

“That’s it. That’s their number one priority. That’s what gets their far left-wing base excited. It’s just unfortunate that a lot of independents in America voted for that, thinking that they would have a better plan for affordability. They have no plan for affordability. House Democrats have never said how they plan to make life better for Americans. All you’re seeing from the House Democrats this week is they want to settle scores,” he explained.