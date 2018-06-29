Tim Tebow has impressed fans and fellow players alike, and now he has impressed the Double-A Eastern League All-Star committee enough to be offered a spot on this year’s team.

After improving by leaps and bounds this season, on Friday Tebow was named to the Double-A Eastern League’s All-Star squad, MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo noted on June 29.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner batted .261/.335/.398, earned five home runs in 67 games with the Mets’ Binghamton affiliate, MLB.com reported. However, those numbers include a .318/.357/.455 mark in June, easily his best month since his minor league debut last season. Tebow’s .733 places him as 35th in the Eastern League.

Tebow has stunned Double-A devotees and coaches with his growth as a player, even to the point where some are saying he is “suddenly looking like a pro baseball player.”

Once scoffed at, the former NFL player is now thought to be on a fast track to a shot at the majors, and many expect the Mets to call him up later this year.

