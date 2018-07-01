Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Proposes to Girlfriend

July 1 (UPI) — Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took a knee this weekend … to propose to his girlfriend.

The Cleveland Browns gunslinger popped the question Saturday to girlfriend Emily Wilkinson. Mayfield posted videos on his Instagram story, hours before sharing photos of himself down on one knee.

He first showed off a video of his dogs, before zooming into a shot of Wilkinson’s huge diamond ring.

“You did good,” Wilkinson said.

“Did you say yes?” Mayfield asked.

“Yeah, I think I did,” Wilkinson responded.

Wilkinson later wrote: “Happiest girl in the entire world. Baker Mayfield I love you” on her Instagram story.

Mayfield shared seven photos of the engagement on the social media platform. The couple both sported black outfits during the sequence. They embraced each other after the initial shock of the question wore off.

“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you,” Mayfield wrote for the caption on the photos.

Several NFL players congratulated the couple, including Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Mayfield, 23, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner completed 70.5 percent of his passes last season for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Browns begin training camp on July 26 in Berea, Ohio. Mayfield is expected to compete with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor for starting reps this season.

Mayfield has yet to sign his rookie contract.