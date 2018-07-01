According to report from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James has agreed to a 4-year, $154 million deal to become a Los Angeles Laker.
LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018
Other reports confirming the deal began appearing within minutes of Wojnarowski’s tweet:
BREAKING: LeBron James' management group says he's signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 2, 2018
The original tweet from LeBron’s representation group, Klutch Sports Group, contained details of the deal:
— Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) July 2, 2018
Wojnarowski also confirmed that the Lakers might not be done when it comes to landing star players. Spurs star and California native Kawhi Leonard reportedly still wants to be a Laker:
Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018
According to Fox News, “The 33-year-old James, one of the greatest players in the NBA, is coming off a season in which he reached his eighth straight championship series. He is the first player to do so in half a century.
“The simple statement is a stark contrast to how James has handled his previous free agency decisions. In 2010, he announced he was going to the Miami Heat at the conclusion of a half-hour ESPN special. In 2014, James announced he was returning to his first NBA organization, the Cleveland Cavaliers, via an as-told-to article in Sports Illustrated.”
