Report: LeBron James Signs 4-Year Deal with Los Angeles Lakers

According to report from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James has agreed to a 4-year, $154 million deal to become a Los Angeles Laker.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Other reports confirming the deal began appearing within minutes of Wojnarowski’s tweet:

BREAKING: LeBron James' management group says he's signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers — The Associated Press (@AP) July 2, 2018

The original tweet from LeBron’s representation group, Klutch Sports Group, contained details of the deal:

According to Fox News, “The 33-year-old James, one of the greatest players in the NBA, is coming off a season in which he reached his eighth straight championship series. He is the first player to do so in half a century.

“The simple statement is a stark contrast to how James has handled his previous free agency decisions. In 2010, he announced he was going to the Miami Heat at the conclusion of a half-hour ESPN special. In 2014, James announced he was returning to his first NBA organization, the Cleveland Cavaliers, via an as-told-to article in Sports Illustrated.”

