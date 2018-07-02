Celebs and Fans React to Lebron Joining the Lakers

The news that the entire sports world was waiting to hear came down on Sunday night, as reports confirmed that LeBron James had joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers forward shunned offers from the Rockets, 76ers, and his own Cleveland Cavaliers, in order to sign a 4-year $153.3 million deal with Los Angeles.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts on the subject:

Some had advice for LeBron on how to have a good time in Los Angeles:

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

LeBron is going to own this town. In fact, @KingJames may already own it. https://t.co/yNFkXuxWhF — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 2, 2018

Even Alyssa Milano took a break from tweeting about President Trump:

Fans had their say as well:

LeBron James to the Lakers: an actual reaction pic.twitter.com/QpHxLMXtKY — Jonathan B. (@mrjonjjb) July 2, 2018

Former Laker greats chimed in:

I am sure the Lakernation is rejoicing The acquisition of LeBron James means that the Lakers are just a smidgen away from being real contenders. Congrats to @MagicJohnson & @LALakersLive et al. Cross your fingers for news from San Antonio. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 2, 2018

There were those who had jokes as well:

Congrats @Lakers on getting @KingJames

All Lebron needs is the janitor &

3 guys from the concession stand to make it to the Finals! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 2, 2018

Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years eastern conference champions. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) July 2, 2018

