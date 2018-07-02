Celebs and Fans React to Lebron Joining the Lakers

LeBron and Lonzo
The news that the entire sports world was waiting to hear came down on Sunday night, as reports confirmed that LeBron James had joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers forward shunned offers from the Rockets, 76ers, and his own Cleveland Cavaliers, in order to sign a 4-year $153.3 million deal with Los Angeles.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts on the subject:

Some had advice for LeBron on how to have a good time in Los Angeles:

Even Alyssa Milano took a break from tweeting about President Trump:

Fans had their say as well:

Former Laker greats chimed in:

There were those who had jokes as well:

