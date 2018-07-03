Terrell Owens Will Deliver Hall of Fame Speech at UT-Chattanooga

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens has announced that he will give his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, instead of at the famed museum in Canton, Ohio.

The player known simply as T.O., said months ago that he would not attend the induction ceremony in Canton. However, he has now revealed plans to speak at the university’s McKenzie Arena at 3 P.M. on Saturday, August 4, Pro Football Talk noted.

“After giving it much thought I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me,” T.O. said. “I’m proud to be a Moc, and I’m honored to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates, and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete. Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga. Getcha popcorn ready!”

This seems to be a different tune than the one T.O. was singing in June when he said the ceremony “doesn’t mean much” to him.

“I can’t wrap my head around that whole process because it really, literally, doesn’t mean that much to me,” the player said in 2015. “I understand what I’ve done on the field, and it’s probably well deserving of [the Hall], but I’m being honest, it really doesn’t bother me whether I get in or not.”

Later he insisted that he would “publicly decline any invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton” but said he would come up with plans to speak elsewhere.

Well, now we have our answer as to where that might be.

It has not been revealed whether the six-time Pro-Bowl player’s speech will be broadcast anywhere.

