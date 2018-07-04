Jason Pierre-Paul Posts Pic of Mangled Hand After Firework Incident As Safety Reminder

For the Independence Day holiday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul gave a timely reminder on the dangers of fireworks by posting graphic photos of his hand after it was mangled three years ago.

The 2011 Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram account to post the gut-wrenching photos of his hand destroyed by fireworks three years ago in 2015, Pro Football Talk reported.

The damage to his hand was so bad that doctors had to amputate his right index finger and a portion of his thumb. The player also lost part of his middle finger in the accident.

“It’s been three years since my accident, and I can truly say I’m very blessed and fortunate to be where I am in life. Looking at these pictures seems unreal and crazy. How your life can change in the blink of an eye. One of the greatest American traditions in celebrating 4th of July is with fireworks,” Pierre-Paul said on the July 3 Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, tomorrow someone will be injured playing with fireworks. We are celebrating the birthday of our great nation,” the player added. “I’m glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me. Please don’t feel sorry for me, trust me your boy fine even with missing fingers lol. Be safe out there otherwise, this can be you.”

Pierre-Paul was a member of the New York Giants at the time of his accident and up missing most of the 2015 season. He was traded to Tampa Bay for the 2018 season.

