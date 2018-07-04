Tim Tebow Drives Huge Jump in Double-A All-Star Game Ticket Prices

A website that tracks ticket sales found that once AA baseball player and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow had been named to the league’s All-Star squad, ticket prices for the game exploded.

Calling it the “Tebow effect,” the site Fandemonium reported that so many fans want to see Tebow play that ticket prices for the Eastern League All-Star Game climbed exponentially once the league announced that Tebow would be a featured participant.

“On Vivid Seats,” the site reported, “the cheapest ticket rose to $115, nearly six times the $20 tickets available prior to the announcement that Tebow was an all-star.”

After having a banner season, Tebow was named to the All-Star team in late June.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner hit five home runs in 67 games with the Mets’ Binghamton affiliate, MLB.com reported. Those numbers include a slash line (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage) of .318/.357/.455 in June, easily his best month since his minor league debut last season.

Tebow amazed Double-A devotees and coaches alike with his growth as a player, even to the point where some are saying he is “suddenly looking like a pro baseball player.”

Many sports writers are now saying that Tebow is on the fast track to being called up to the Majors.

