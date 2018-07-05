Rapper Ice Cube Socializes with Louis Farrakhan at Basketball Game

Rapper and Actor Ice Cube, was seen socializing with anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at a recent Big 3 basketball game in Chicago, according to reports.

The meeting was noted by Colin Kaepernick’s lead attorney Mark Geragos, who posted a photo of the two to his Twitter account on July 1:

The photo was snapped on the sidelines at a Chicago tournament for the three-on-three basketball league founded by the rapper and TV executive Jeff Kwatinetz.

It should not be a big surprise that the rapper, who was born O’Shea Jackson, considering he has associated with the Nation of Islam since his conversion to Islam in the 1990s. Indeed, according to the Smoke Room, at one Farrakhan event Ice Cube once yelled that he is “sick of begging” the white man to “to treat me equally.” Cube added that whites were “the devil,” saying, “My father always taught me to always want to be equal. But once I learned who the devil was, I would never want to be equal to him.”

Last year, the rapper slammed HBO lefty Bill Maher for using the “N-Word” and accused the TV host of “sounding like a redneck trucker.”

While the singer has frequently attacked President Donald Trump, in 2016 he also said that Hillary Clinton helped “justify police brutality” on black people with her “superpredators” comment.

