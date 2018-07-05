Spurs’ Lonnie Walker Says He ‘Will Never Celebrate 4th of July’

Lonnie Walker IV
Lonnie Walker IV, the recently selected 1st round pick of the San Antonio Spurs, took to Twitter on Independence Day, to say that he “will never celebrate 4th of July.”

The tweet read, “Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history!! and stay woke.”

Reaction to Walker’s tweet came in quickly. FS1’s Jason Whitlock blamed social media for Walker’s ignorance:

Conservative Review host Steve Deace challenged the rookie to have the courage of his convictions:

The chances of Walker parting with his “American riches,” are probably low. However, the chances of his “woke” views being welcomed by the Spurs, are better. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been one of the more outspoken liberal and anti-Trump voices in the NBA.

Though Popovich, like Spurs legend David Robinson, has a military background which might cause the future Hall of Fame coach to be more critical of his rookie’s comments.

For instance, David Robinson’s Independence Day tweet looked quite different than Walker’s:

Fans also weighed-in on the rookie’s 4th of July comments:

Walker was the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft. He is currently playing on the Spurs Summer League squad. The former Miami Hurricane deleted his 4th of July tweet on Thursday morning.

