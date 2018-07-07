Rep. Jim Jordan’s Nephew, Eli Stickley, Killed in Car Crash

Eli Stickley, a standout wrestler and nephew of U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), died in a car crash Thursday evening in Illinois, according to reports.

The 21-year-old University of Wisconsin wrestler was a former state high school champion in Ohio in 2014. The UW wrestling team posted a statement and tribute to their late teammate on Facebook: “Our hearts are heavy today. The entire Badger Athletics family extends its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of junior Eli Stickley, a student-athlete with our wrestling team, who passed away last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eli’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Stickley wrested at the 141 pounds during the 2017-2018 season, amassing a record of 21-14 and qualifying for the NCAA championships.

According to the Dayton Daily News:

According to Indiana State Police, Stickley was driving a black 2004 Nissan Frontier, headed west on Interstate 74 in Henry County. The Nissan left the road into a right-hand-ditch, overcorrected and rolled across the westbound lanes of traffic. Stickley and a passenger, who was not identified, were taken to Illini Hospital in Silvis, where Stickley was pronounced dead.

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, “Stickley’s uncle, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, won two national championships at Wisconsin and was a three-time All-American — and remains the school’s all-time wins leader. Jordan’s son, Isaac, wrapped up his own All-American career in 2017 wrestling alongside cousin Stickley.”

