Travis Pastrana Smashes Records, Nails All Three Famous Evel Knievel Stunts

Travis Pastrana attempted to jump buses, cars, and fountains at Caesar’s Palace Sunday night in tribute to iconic daredevil Evel Knievel.

Using the hashtag “EvelLive” on Twitter, the event was heavily promoted by the History Channel:

Travis Pastrana will risk it all as he attempts the biggest jump of his life. Watch #EvelLIVE Sunday July 8th 8E/5P on HISTORY #CarWeek pic.twitter.com/cmovwawclw — HISTORY (@HISTORY) July 2, 2018

“I don’t think anybody…wants to see me get killed.” Get the background behind the epic jumps @TravisPastrana will attempt THIS SUNDAY as part of #EvelLivehttps://t.co/maqbXMTSfj — HISTORY (@HISTORY) July 8, 2018

Footage from Pastrana’s latest stunt also made the rounds on the internet:

But of course, all eyes were on Pastrana’s attempt to match three of Knievel’s most death-defying jumps. Fans poured into Vegas from all over to witness the event:

🏍: #EvelLIVE – Hundreds of fans are in attendance to watch Travis Pastrana jump and millions are watching on TV. pic.twitter.com/IPVgO1QbkX — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixonSports) July 9, 2018

For his first jump, Pastrana jumped the cars. The feat took him a total of 143 feet, beating Knievil’s best by 23 feet:

The next jump saw Pastrana clear 16 Greyhound buses, breaking his own recently set record by jumping 192-feet:

And of course, the stunt the crowd had been waiting for, the fountain jump at Caesar’s Palace:

