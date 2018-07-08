Woody Johnson Says He’s Raising His Sons Like Trump, with One Exception

New York Jets Owner and U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson, recently admitted to a particular plan for raising his two sons. He’s going to raise them “just like Donald Trump,” with one exception.

According to sportswriter Jane McManus, Johnson, revealed his parenting plan on British TV.

“I have two little boys, and we’re raising them just like Donald Trump,” Johnson said before adding, “Not the hair:”

Woody Johnson, Jets owner and British Ambassador, is starring in a documentary here on opening the new Embassy. This is a real thing he said on camera. "I have two little boys and we're raising them just like Donald Trump. Not the hair." — Jane McManus (@janesports) July 6, 2018

Johnson has stepped aside from running the Jets while he represents the U.S. in England. The Trump administration announced Johnson’s appointment as British ambassador in June of last year, and by August he was off to England to begin his foreign service.

His brother, Christopher is currently running the day-to-day Jets operations in New York.

As Mike Florio notes, Christopher recently lined up with Jets players who may want to continue protesting against the United States during the playing of the national anthem and even said he would pay the fines if they break the NFL’s new rules and continue their protests into the 2018 season.

Johnson is not the first NFL owner to be appointed a U.S. ambassador. The first was late Steelers owner Dan Rooney who Barack Obama sent to Ireland from 2009 to 2012. Ambassadorships are often plum positions given to big campaign donors.

