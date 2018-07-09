Watch: Chicago AAU Basketball Squad Brawls with Refs in Atlanta

Chicago players from a youth basketball league got into a brawl with referees during a game Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Players on the Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics basketball team are seen in a video pushing a referee to the boards and soon erupting in a massive, fist-swinging brawl with officials who ran onto the court to cool the mounting passions, Chicago’s WGN reported.

The clips of the fight were posted by Houston, Texas, resident Doug Jones:

Clip I received…team actually jumps the refs! Can’t make this up…see for yourself! @aau_bingo pic.twitter.com/UH9oSsiUFQ — Doug Jones (@djones8301) July 8, 2018

Immediately after the brawl, R.A.W. coach Howard Martin took to Twitter to insist that the referees were at fault for the incident.

“A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him. Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref’s father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys… everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything,” Martin said on July 8 tweet according to Yahoo Sports.

The coach soon deleted the tweet blaming officials for the fight.

