WNBA Player A’Ja Wilson Slams Pay Gap with NBA After LeBron James’ $154M Contract

Highlighting the huge pay gap between men and women in professional basketball, WNBA rookie A’Ja Wilson slammed the massive payday earned by newly minted L.A. Laker LeBron James.

Wilson took to Twitter on July 1 to say, “154M ……….. must. be. nice. We over here looking for a M but Lord, let me get back in my lane,” according to Ebony magazine.

154M ……….. must. be. nice. We over here looking for a M 🙃 but Lord, let me get back in my lane pic.twitter.com/IFDZLlI53z — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

Perhaps realizing that some may take her tweet as criticism of James, the WNBA star quickly added, “And I love Bron not taking nothing away from him.”

Some Twitter users replied to Wilson’s tweet saying that female players just aren’t as good as male players. Jesse Kelly, for instance, insisted that no one wants to watch women’s basketball.

Maybe because no one wants to watch women’s basketball. https://t.co/EKNNIBwmUk — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) July 8, 2018

But, Wilson noted that bench players in the NBA even make more than starting members of the WNBA.

Lolololol ohh it’s about skill set? because I heard a bench player gets paid more than …nvm 😶 https://t.co/Q41UsxKthZ — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

Speaking of revenue, OutKick the Coverage’s Clay Travis pointed out that the two leagues’ earnings are vastly different saying, “WNBA made $25 million in revenue last year. The NBA made $7.4 billion.”

A WNBA player asked why LeBron & other NBA players made so much more money than they did. Here’s your answer: the entire WNBA made $25 million in revenue last year. The NBA made $7.4 billion. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 9, 2018

Still, the Las Vegas Aces power forward also pointed out that WNBA players even make far less in payouts based on revenue. WNBA players only get 30 percent compared to NBA players who get 50 percent, she said.

We get less than 30% revenue vs the guys get 50%….. >><<>><<>>< https://t.co/ixes8kP3Ft — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

While saying that WNBA players should get the same percentage of revenue as NBA players is a far better argument than saying they should get the same amount of revenue that NBA players receive, even that argument is still problematic. If the WNBA is only generating $25 million, paying their players 50% of that money would likely make owning a team not worthwhile to the millionaires who sign Wilson’s check.

The NBA can afford to pay their players half of their total revenues because their total revenues are over $7 billion. In other words, NBA players can get a bigger slice of the pie because they made a bigger pie. If WNBA players want a bigger slice, they’re going to need a bigger pie. And if they try to eat more without making more, the bakery is going to shut down.

The 2017 NCAA champion and Most Outstanding Player also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that women are underpaid throughout the sports world. “I wasn’t even talking about just in sports,” she said of her initial tweet. “I think it’s across the board. Women are underpaid.

“We’re out here working just as hard as it is. It’s one of those funky things where you can’t really pinpoint ‘This is what you need to do.’ You can’t say work harder,” Wilson added. “You can’t say dunk. You can’t really pinpoint it. We come into work every day with a great mindset that we’re going to tackle this thing. No matter how much we get paid. We love what we do.”

On the other hand, Christian B. Powe, a black speaker and writer, did not doubt that WNBA players work hard, but it’s the product they are selling that is the problem, not their hard work.

Yes, the WNBA players work VERY hard, are VERY skilled and VERY talented. But if it ain’t what the people want to see, it will he reflected in the pay. People want windmill dunks and physicality. Has nothing to do with sexism. Stop trying to guilt people into giving you money. — Conscious Tom DuBois (@BlackThoughts91) July 5, 2018

And Alex Griswold wondered why Wilson was dissing those hard working athletes that never turned pro:

This is an odd argument coming from an athlete. Surely A’ja Wilson's teammates in college and high school worked just as hard as her. Is it then unfair that she made it professionally, but they did not? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2018

Still, Wilson got plenty of support for her comments:

So… the #1 pick in the #WNBA draft was A'ja Wilson with the Las Vegas Aces and her starting salary is $52,564!!! I am blown away!! Not even 6 figures compared to the millions in the NBA! They make me wanna fight for equal rights in the #WNBA now LOL — RICHELLE RYAN (@RICHELLERYAN) June 30, 2018

Damian Lillard backs A'Ja Wilson on her quest to get WNBA players a well-deserved salary increase: https://t.co/AP5YH3fK2G pic.twitter.com/5BKb9Kx2yW — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) July 9, 2018

The A’ja Wilson experience is real. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 8, 2018

