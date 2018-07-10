NY Giants’ A.J. Francis Says TSA Spilled His Mother’s Ashes on His Luggage

AJ Francis
New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis blasted the Transportation Safety Administration on Twitter Monday, for spilling the ashes of his recently deceased mother all over his luggage.

Francis posted the expletive-laced complaint, along with a picture of the ashes covering his baggage:

The TSA was quick to respond, and apologize:

However, the TSA’s apology was not exactly well-received by Francis:

Francis has played with Miami, Seattle, and Washington in his three-year career. The University of Maryland product signed with New York in May.

