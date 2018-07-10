NY Giants’ A.J. Francis Says TSA Spilled His Mother’s Ashes on His Luggage

New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis blasted the Transportation Safety Administration on Twitter Monday, for spilling the ashes of his recently deceased mother all over his luggage.

Francis posted the expletive-laced complaint, along with a picture of the ashes covering his baggage:

Hey you pieces of shit at @TSA next time you assholes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes… the least you pieces of garbage can do is your fucking job pic.twitter.com/GcJDMXvWfO — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

The TSA was quick to respond, and apologize:

2: Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences. https://t.co/dlf0Ci6Fh3 https://t.co/wLxp0Wphg9 — AskTSA (@AskTSA) July 9, 2018

However, the TSA’s apology was not exactly well-received by Francis:

Under all circumstances fuck yourself https://t.co/afrC9YuNWQ — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

Francis has played with Miami, Seattle, and Washington in his three-year career. The University of Maryland product signed with New York in May.

