ESPN’s Jemele Hill: It’s ‘Embarrassing’ That the NFL Supports Criminals, But Won’t Support Kaepernick

‘After seeing what happened in Vietnam and how Ali’s career and activism further blossomed, people now say, ‘Oh, he made the right decision. That was great!’’ Hill said. ‘People want to wait until they’re proven right to actually say something is a good idea.’

To those who say she should “stick to sports,” the unabashedly liberal commentator says that “Sports is not a shield from the real world.”

Hill explains, “There’s no corner in America we can really go and not be bothered unless you’re watching cartoons all day, but that’s not real life. People act like this is some kind of new phenomenon where we’re going through a phase of talking about sports and politics, or sports and social issues, when that’s literally been the case with sports always.”

That claim is very debatable, or at least in need of serious qualification.

While there have been flash points in history where sports and politics have momentarily intersected (Jesse Owens raising a fist to Nazi Germany, John Carlos and Tommie Smith raising a fist for the Civil Rights movement in 1968) it’s very debatable that there’s ever been the daily drumbeat of political advocacy in sports media, the likes of which we see on ESPN today. Where one could literally turn on the television and have nearly as high an expectation of an seeing ESPN reporter bashing President Trump, as he would have seeing that same reporter talk about the Yankees.

Moreover, we’ve never seen an athlete -activist such as Colin Kaepernick before. Despite Hill’s analogy between Kaepernick and Ali, it’s important to note that Ali never brought his protest into the ring. Yes, he was politically outspoken on civil rights and the war in Vietnam. However, he never burned a draft card in the ring or denounced the government using Howard Coselle’s microphone. Colin Kaepernick turned the sports venue itself into a forum for protest. Something which is different, and casts doubt on Hill’s assertion that Kaepernick, like Ali, will be remembered favorably.

Not to mention the fact that Ali was protesting a war, and Kaepernick is protesting the police. As long as most Americans believe the police are good, with only some bad officers. And not bad, with only a few good officers. It’s unlikely that the quarterback who once wore “pig socks” will be remembered favorably.

Hill will appear at Ozy Fest on July 22nd, where she’ll share the stage with Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Handler, and numerous other liberal celebrities.

