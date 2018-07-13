Kellen Winslow II Charged with 2003 Rape of Unconscious Teenage Girl

Kellen Winslow II, finds himself facing a new charge in addition to the multiple charges of rape and kidnapping of older women that he currently faces. Now, the former NFL player is accused of raping an unconscious 17-year-old in 2003.

Winslow was arraigned on those charges on Thursday, according to USA Today.

The former Miami Hurricane was 19-years-old at the time of the alleged offense in 2003. However, neither Winslow’s age at the time, nor the fact that the offense occurred 15 years ago, will prevent the trial from going forward.

According to San Diego Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens:

California law allows for certain specified sexual offenses to be charged regardless of the time of their commission under certain circumstances. Those circumstances are met in this case. … When there is a rape that occurs and the victim is under the age of 18 years old, there is no statutory time (limit) to when that can be charged. That’s exactly what we have here.

Also on Thursday, Winslow plead not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and one count of forcible sodomy.

The former Cleveland Brown will have his next court appearance on August 17th.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn