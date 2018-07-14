NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones says that players need to stop taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem, and find other ways to protest.

Jones spoke to TMZ on July 10 at LAX, and when quizzed about the anthem, the 2015 Pro Bowl player noted that he is not a fan of players taking a knee during the nation’s song.

“I’m all for standing for the anthem,” Pacman told TMZ. “I have a couple of family members that have been over to Iraq,” he said.

Jones did not want to address the National Football League Players Association’s recent challenge to the league’s new rule, which states that players must stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room if they don’t want to stand for the song.

The sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft also said, “social issues don’t have nothing to do with the national anthem.” The West Virginia product also added that he thinks players who want to pursue social change should “figure out another way.”

