President Donald Trump Takes on Turnberry

As the weekend in Britain began, President Donald Trump took to his resort in Turnberry, Scotland, to take in a round of golf with son Eric by his side.

I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

President Trump playing golf on Turnberry course in Scotland: Reuters reporters https://t.co/94MnAoAuN7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 15, 2018

The president’s motorcade was seen cruising through the Scottish countryside on Friday on its way to Turnberry:



As the president hit the links, he played under tight security after thousands hit the streets to protest in the UK’s capital city of London.

Naturally, more protesters appeared to heckle Trump:

Then there was the paraglider who has since been arrested according to British authorities.

According to the Associated Press:

The glider carried a banner that said ‘Trump: Well Below Par’ over the resort Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. In Edinburgh, anti-fascist groups and political activists joined those who said they’d never protested before, weaving through the capital’s streets waving an array of makeshift anti-Trump banners. A choir, a bagpiper, a tambourine band and poetry readings added to the carnival spirit. ‘Donald Trump is not welcome here,’ Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard told the crowd. ‘The horrific scenes at the Mexican border are just the latest example of his repudiation of decent human values.’

On Sunday, the presidential motorcade left the hotel on the Ayrshire coast and headed towards Prestwick Airport.

Finally, as Trump prepared to head back to Air Force One, his golf clubs were seen waiting to be loaded onto the plane.

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ golf clubs, about to be loaded on to Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/ArdzMtVLGs — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 15, 2018

Next, President Trump leaves for Helsinki to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

