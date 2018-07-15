President Trump Likely to Skip All-Star Game on Tuesday

President Donald Trump will likely skip the All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, according to reports.

President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. However, White House sources tell the Hill that President Trump will likely not attend the All-Star game at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s game will be the first time the All-Star Game held in D.C. since 1937.

A list of presidents had attended the game to throw out the first pitch, according to Associated Press.

“From Taft to Nixon, before Washington left for good the second time, every president threw out the first pitch at least one time” in the nation’s capital, said baseball author Frederic Frommer.

Most presidents have thrown out the first pitch at Nationals Stadium, but Trump has avoided that spotlight since coming to the White House.

The AP also noted that President Eisenhower skipped the first pitch in 1956 as he recovered from an operation, and Vice President Spiro Agnew filled in for boss Richard Nixon in 1969 while the president was headed out of town.

Barack Obama threw out the first pitch at an All-Star game when he attended the game in St. Louis in 2009.

