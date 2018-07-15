Tim Tebow Is Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow has had quite the news cycle this week. First, he gets an extra base hit in the Eastern League Double-A All-Star game. Next, we find out that when he’s not climbing the major league ladder, he’s dating a former Miss Universe.

In an interview with ESPN, Tebow revealed that he’s dating Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the South African model who won the 2017 Miss Universe pageant.

Tebow told ESPN, “She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life.

“I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful.”

Tebow is no novice when it comes to dating Miss Universe winners. In 2015, the Heisman winner broke up with Olivia Culpo, who had won the pageant in 2012.

As USA Today reports, “On the field, Tebow is experiencing an unexpected level of success. Playing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the New York Mets’ organization, Tebow is batting .276 with six home runs and was named to the Eastern League’s All-Star team.”

Tebow’s resurgence in the minors has some speculating that he could make an appearance at the major league level this year.

