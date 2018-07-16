Eagles QB Carson Wentz Married After 5-Month Engagement

July 16 (UPI) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz got married to longtime girlfriend Madison Oberg after proposing in February.

Wentz and Oberg tied the knot Sunday at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Penn. Wentz, 25, proposed to Oberg on Feb. 6, two days after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in super Bowl LII. He popped the question while on a rooftop, surrounded by white candles.

“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife,” Wentz posted Monday morning on social media. He also used the hashtag “#WentzUponATime.”

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Wentz’s former teammates Jordan Matthewsand Trey Burton were groomsmen in the wedding.

Wentz, who missed the Super Bowl due to multiple knee injuries, appeared spry in several videos shot from the ceremony. In one of the videos, he could be seen dancing and sidestepping as he was introduced with his new wife at the wedding reception.

Wentz was an MVP candidate last season before tearing his ACL and LCL. He completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 scores and seven interceptions in 13 games. He also had a league-best touchdown percentage of 7.5 percent en route to being named the 2017 NFL Bert Bell Award winner for Player of the Year.

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. @cj_wentz. What a great celebration of 2 amazing people! God was definitely glorified! #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/sqZYRULCHv — Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) July 16, 2018

The Eagles report to training camp on July 25 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.