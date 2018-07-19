49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Seen on Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo became the talk of the town Wednesday, after being seen on a date with porn star Kiara Mia.

Garoppolo was seen with the busty Mia at a restaurant in Beverly Hills toasting each other at the dinner table, according to TMZ.

Apparently, Miss Mia has won a list of industry accolades for such work as a 2015 “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” porn spoof, several AVN awards, including “MILF Performer of the Year” in 2015.

TMZ cameras show the pair laughing and walking arm-in-arm before leaving together in a hired car.

The 41-year-old porn star reportedly shared the date on her Instagram account.

Garoppolo will next attempt to add to his 5-0 record as a starter in San Francisco, when the 49ers kick off the 2018 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 9.

