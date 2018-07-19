49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Seen on Date with Porn Star Kiara Mia

Jimmy Garoppolo
Screenshot

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo became the talk of the town Wednesday, after being seen on a date with porn star Kiara Mia.

Garoppolo was seen with the busty Mia at a restaurant in Beverly Hills toasting each other at the dinner table, according to TMZ.

Apparently, Miss Mia has won a list of industry accolades for such work as a 2015 “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” porn spoof, several AVN awards, including “MILF Performer of the Year” in 2015.

TMZ cameras show the pair laughing and walking arm-in-arm before leaving together in a hired car.

The 41-year-old porn star reportedly shared the date on her Instagram account.

Garoppolo will next attempt to add to his 5-0 record as a starter in San Francisco, when the 49ers kick off the 2018 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.