Josh Hader Receives Ovation in First Appearance Since Publishing of Old, Racist Tweets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader has received a warm ovation from fans in his first appearance on the mound since his years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game.

The left-hander jogged in from the bullpen after the Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He took a few warmup tosses before being introduced by the public address announcer.

Brewers Josh Hader gets standing ovation from fans in Miller Park #LADvsMIL pic.twitter.com/oz10XWeqjt — AwesomeSauce (@Just1nMKE) July 22, 2018

Most of the more than 36,000 fans attending in attendance were applauding after he was introduced, with many fans standing at Miller Park.

Hader struck out pinch-hitter Logan Forsythe for the first out in the seventh. He allowed a two-out double to Matt Kemp before getting out of the inning when cleanup hitter Max Muncy lined out to first.