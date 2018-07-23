Josh Gordon to Miss Start of Browns Training Camp for ‘Treatment Plan’

July 23 (UPI) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said he will miss the start of training camp as part of his “overall health and treatment plan.”

Gordon made the comments Monday morning on social media. The former All-Pro pass catcher returned from multiple suspensions to appear in five games last season for the Browns. He had 18 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown. Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and played in just five games during the 2014 season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

In 2013, Gordon led the league with 1,646 yards. He also had 86 receptions and nine scores in 14 games that season. Gordon entered the league in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Gordon said he was reaching out to the Browns and his NFL family to let the know that he is “not only doing great physically but mentally as well.”

“You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp,” Gordon said. “Rest assured, this, too, is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Browns organization.”

The Baylor product said that he has “every intention of being ready and available” to join his teammates soon. He also said that the NFL, NFLPA and the Browns helped him utilize resources to ensure his wellbeing on and off of the field. The Browns medical director and his team set up the plan for Gordon.

“… We believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come,” Gordon wrote.

Browns general manager John Dorsey also released a statement on GordonMonday morning.

“We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress,” Dorsey said. “We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return.”

The Browns kickoff training camp on Thursday in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland has its first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the New York Giants.