WATCH: Cubs Get Involved After Adult Fan Takes Baseball Intended for a Child

A Cubs fan at Wrigley Field took a baseball intended for a child, and gave it to the woman seated next to him.

First base coach Will Venable approached the stands with the ball and tossed it to a child in the front row. However, the kid did not catch the ball, and it rolled under his seat to the row behind him. A fan in the second row then picked the ball up and handed it to the woman seated next to him.

When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018

The incident did not go unnoticed by the Cubs, who then made sure to make amends by giving the young fan a ball signed by second baseman Javier Baez.

So, in the end, a Cubs fan got a great memory and the Cubs got a great win over an arch rival, defeating the Cardinals 7-2.

UPDATE: David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago is reporting that the fan who took the ball away from the child, had actually helped give the child a ball earlier in the game.

I spoke with people from the Cubs. The man who grabbed the ball on the widely seen video had actually already helped the little boy get a ball earlier. The young man has a game used ball and a Javy Baez ball. All is well. Guy is A-OK so let it go people. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 23, 2018

While this new info certainly puts the adult Cubs fan in a better light, he still took a ball that was intended for a child and gave it away.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn