Oregon Judge Rules That Male Students Must Share Locker Rooms with Transgender Boy

Some parents and students at a high school in Dallas, Oregon, said in the lawsuit that the policy caused “embarrassment, humiliation, anxiety, intimidation, fear, apprehension, and stress produced by using the restroom with students of the opposite sex.”

Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in several other parts of the country. Mat dos Santos, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon which intervened in this lawsuit, said the group would fight a similar one recently filed in Sutherlin, Oregon.

In his 56-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez said “high school students do not have a fundamental privacy right to not share school restrooms, lockers, and showers with transgender students whose biological sex is different than theirs.”

The ACLU and the ACLU of Oregon intervened in the case earlier this year on behalf of Basic Rights Oregon, a non-profit organization that protects the rights of Oregon’s LGBTQ community.

The lawsuit was triggered by the Dallas School District’s decision to allow student Elliot Yoder, a transgender boy, to use boys’ facilities. The school has a gender-neutral bathroom that Yoder used for changing before gym, and he asked to use the boys’ facilities because it was two floors from the locker room. Other students noticed when he left to change.

Brook Shelley of Basic Rights Oregon said Tuesday’s ruling sends a clear message to school districts that transgender students deserve as safe and affirming an education as every other student. “We are thrilled with the judge’s decision,” Shelley said.