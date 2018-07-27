Malcolm Jenkins Calls Jerry Jones a ‘Bully’ for Anthem Stand

Philadelphia Eagles safety and outspoken activist Malcolm Jenkins, called Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones a “bully” for his rule requiring Cowboys players to stand for the national anthem.

Referencing his conversations with Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie, Jenkins said that he found Lurie to be “supportive.” Causing Jenkins to remind reporters that he doesn’t play for the Cowboys, “nor would [he] want to.”

“Jeffrey’s been very supportive of us from the beginning,” he told reporters. “I don’t see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is. Lucky for me, I don’t play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to. It’s unfortunate that you have owners like him that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. It’s unfortunate.”

The Eagles defender also chastised NFL owners who, he believes, are proposing solutions to the anthem issue out of fear of President Trump.

“They’re afraid of our president,” he said. “I think they’re afraid of half of our fan base so they try to appease both sides and they end up not satisfying anybody.”

On Friday, President Trump praised Jerry Jones on Twitter for his strong anthem stand.

Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do! https://t.co/yEP1jK57xi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

According to Bleacher Report:

NFL owners previously approved a plan in May that would have allowed the league to fine teams who had a player protest on the field during the anthem. The organization could have then handed down its own discipline to players, who held the option to remain in the locker room. Last week, the Players Association announced enforcement of that policy would be delayed after the sides reached a “standstill agreement” pending further discussions.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are still working on crafting a long-term policy on anthem conduct. The sides hope to produce a resolution before the start of the preseason.

