Dak Prescott on Anthem Protests: ‘I’d Never Protest During the Anthem’

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott’s best test yet as the new face of the Cowboys came two days after owner Jerry Jones once again declared that all Dallas players will stand for the national anthem and even said they wouldn’t be afforded the alternative of staying in the locker room.

The star quarterback didn’t pause or stammer. He didn’t stop himself to consider what his peers might think. He made it clear he will stand, and doesn’t think it’s right to do otherwise.