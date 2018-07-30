Former Porn Star Needs Surgery After Hockey Puck Deflates Breast Implant

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, had her breast implant deflated after getting hit by a hockey puck at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in May.

Khalifa, who now has a sports podcast, is scheduled to have surgery to fix her damaged breast at the beginning of next year, according to Fox News.

The 25-year-old Lebanese-American told the Daily Star, “I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming.

“I grabbed my chest and I didn’t want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere.”

“I got to take it home, it was the single greatest souvenir any hockey fan can get: a game-used puck that comes at you and hits you.

“They’re really heavy, it’s pure rubber, they go at about 80 mph. My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year.”

According to Fox News:

The Sportsball podcast co-host — who played hockey and lacrosse growing up in Washington — wrote to her 8.9 million Instagram followers after the incident: ‘I got hit in the boob with a puck during the game, and I’m 80% sure it ruptured an implant. ‘But the good news is, I got a game used puck from a Capitals Stanley cup playoff game. Worth it.’ Khalifa launched Sportsball this month and says her show targets fans who ‘don’t take themselves too seriously.’

Clearly, Khalifa has the ability to laugh at herself and not take things too seriously.

