Massive ‘Trump 2020’ Banner Unfurled in Yankee Stadium

Several supporters of President Trump unfurled a giant banner touting the president’s 2020 re-election campaign, from the center deck at Yankees Stadium on Sunday.

The fans unrolled their banner from the stands during the eighth inning in right field, the Daily Wire reported.

"Trump 2020" banner unfurled at Yankee Stadium as sports and politics meet again 😳

➡️ https://t.co/P9wK90lYhw pic.twitter.com/CxiQ7Weeqt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 29, 2018

No one yet knows how the fans were able to smuggle the huge banner into the stadium, but it is not likely that many of their fellow fans would approve. According to Yahoo Sports, Trump only earned five percent of the vote in the Bronx during the 2016 presidential election.

Naturally, many are wondering if “the Russians” are involved.

The banner did not seem to perturb the Yankees, in any case. The Yanks beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3.

