Raiders LB Takes a Dig at Dak Prescott over Anthem Stance

Cowboys players and executives rallied over the weekend to support owner Jerry Jones’ team rule, that all players must stand for the national anthem. However, at least one player from another team sees a motivation other than patriotism, for why Cowboys players might be supporting their owner.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead accused Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of supporting Jones’ anthem stance, in order to keep his endorsements.

On Friday, Prescott told reporters that he didn’t feel the anthem was the time or place for protest.

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott: I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so pic.twitter.com/2xbb2NnhIJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 28, 2018

On Saturday, Whitehead took to Twitter and suggested that Prescott’s mind is more on his money, than it is on respect for the flag and anthem.

Sounds like Dak don’t wanna lose that Campbells Chunky Soup deal!🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🙄 — Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) July 29, 2018

Prescott does have several endorsements to protect, however, there’s also nothing to suggest that he would behave any differently if he didn’t have those endorsements. As a fourth round pick, Prescott didn’t have a ton of endorsements when he entered the league in 2016. And yet, he did not partake in the athlete protests.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys and Raiders do not play each other this year. Thus depriving Prescott and Whitehead of the opportunity to talk things out.

