Raiders LB Takes a Dig at Dak Prescott over Anthem Stance

Dak Prescott
AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

Cowboys players and executives rallied over the weekend to support owner Jerry Jones’ team rule, that all players must stand for the national anthem. However, at least one player from another team sees a motivation other than patriotism, for why Cowboys players might be supporting their owner.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead accused Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of supporting Jones’ anthem stance, in order to keep his endorsements.

On Friday, Prescott told reporters that he didn’t feel the anthem was the time or place for protest.

On Saturday, Whitehead took to Twitter and suggested that Prescott’s mind is more on his money, than it is on respect for the flag and anthem.

Prescott does have several endorsements to protect, however, there’s also nothing to suggest that he would behave any differently if he didn’t have those endorsements. As a fourth round pick, Prescott didn’t have a ton of endorsements when he entered the league in 2016. And yet, he did not partake in the athlete protests.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys and Raiders do not play each other this year. Thus depriving Prescott and Whitehead of the opportunity to talk things out.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themighytgwinn

.