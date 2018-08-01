Long-Term Review: 1911 ‘Ghost Gun’

With 3D gun files and “ghost guns” being the topic of the day, it only seemed fitting to do a long-term review on a 1911 made at home with a CNC machined frame and a parts kit.

Breitbart News first reported on this particular gun on January 17, 2018, citing the cost of the gun as $1,800 to $2,000. The current cost would closer to $2,500-$2,800.

Our 1911 was made via a Defense Distributed Ghost Gunner 2 CNC machine and a Metro Arms Parts Kit.

The Ghost Gunner 2 is $2,000, the 1911 parts kit is $450, and the cost for an 80 percent 1911 frame is roughly $200.

The very mention of the phrase “ghost gun” drives the left crazy:

Ghost Gun? @awr_breitbart A post shared by Breitbart (@wearebreitbart) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:06am PST

The 1911 we built shoots and operates just as any store bought 1911. The big difference — no serial number, no government paperwork. In fact, the only writing on the entire gun is the .45 caliber designation on the barrel.

We have used approximately 500 rounds with the pistol, and it functions without fail. We shot it most recently on August 1, 2018:

Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed, won a suit against the State Department since our first review of the 1911 “ghost gun” and is now fighting to be able to share plans for 3D gun print files online. His Ghost Gunner 1 and 2 are available apart from the suit via ghostgunner.net.

