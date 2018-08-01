Yankees’ Sonny Gray Smiles After Getting Booed at Yankee Stadium

Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray smiled, as he exited a game where he gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks to the worst team in baseball, the Baltimore Orioles.

The ill-advised grin appeared as the Yankee faithful rained boos down upon the right-hander, exactly one year and one day after the “Bombers” acquired him. While getting booed at Yankee Stadium is something Gray should be familiar with by this point in his awful season, he decided to respond to the chorus of disapproval by smiling:

#Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulls Sonny Gray out in the third inning s NYY fans boo Gray as he walks off the field.#MLB #Orioles pic.twitter.com/JslimpMCPq — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) August 1, 2018

According to the NESN, “Gray deleted his Twitter account before the conclusion of the game, seemingly to avoid the inevitable backlash from fans. But that didn’t stop a particularly ironic tweet from 2009 to make the rounds.”

Gray is making $6.5 million in 2018, and has a record of 8-7 with an ERA of 5.56 over the course of 20 starts.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn