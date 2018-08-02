Colin Kaepernick Lyric Dropped from ‘Madden NFL 19’

Colin Kaepernick’s name was removed from the soundtrack to EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 19.”

The track, Big Bank, by rapper YG, includes a line referencing the former 49er quarterback and anthem-protesting originator.

The lyric reads:

Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s–

You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

I’m rare as affordable health care

However, in this audio clip of the song, Kaepernick’s name is mysteriously gone.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

As the Big Lead reports:

Pro Football Talk reports that they’ve listened to the track on an advanced copy of the game and state Kaepernick’s name has been scrubbed, along with the explicit words and phrases traditionally edited out. They are awaiting comment from EA on what exactly is going on here.

Considering that Kaepernick did not appear in “Madden NFL 18” either as a player, or as a reference. It’s odd that EA Sports chose to include a song referencing the controversial player in their 2019 version of the game. Then again, it’s also possible that the executives didn’t really listen to the song until the ink had dried on the contract with YG, leaving them with no choice but to scramble to come up with a last minute solution.

Colin Kaepernick and fellow former 49er Eric Reid have filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that owners colluded to keep them from getting signed onto new teams. Kaepernick’s lead attorney Mark Geragos has promised big developments in the case, soon.

