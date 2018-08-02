Match Between Woods and Mickelson Set for Thanksgiving Weekend

You can now add a clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, to your Thanksgiving weekend sports watching schedule.
The highly-anticipated showdown between the two legends will take place in November at the Shadow Creek Golf Course.
According to ESPN:
The event will be either Friday (Nov. 23) or Saturday (Nov. 24) of Thanksgiving weekend. The purse is still being determined, but it has been reported previously as a $10 million payout.
Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, are competing in this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that begins Thursday at Firestone. They have been rivals dating back to their days in Southern California junior golf, but their relationship has evolved over the decades. At times, it has been strained, though it has softened in recent years as both players became heavily involved in the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup efforts. They have also played many practice rounds together this year, including one on Wednesday at Firestone.
Golf.com reported last month that the two sides were in negotiations for a ‘winner take all’ match. In the piece, Mickelson said, ‘It’s a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.’
Mickelson and Woods are both on the Ryder Cup Committee. Woods is contending for one of the four at-large picks. While Mickelson currently sits at 10th in the team standings, according to ESPN.
