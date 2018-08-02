Rapper The Game Calls Cowboys’ Dak Prescott a ‘Coon’ over Anthem Stance

West coast rapper The Game, tweeted a racial slur against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. One week after the player said he would never disrespect the country by protesting during the national anthem.

After the Cowboys quarterback told reporters that he could “never protest during the anthem” and added “I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so.” The Game took to Twitter and accused Prescott of being a supporter of President Donald Trump. The recording artist also used the racial epithet of “coon” to attack Prescott, HotNewHipHiop reported.

“COONgratulations @dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat,” the rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, tweeted on his “Black Jesus” Twitter account.

COONgratulations @dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat https://t.co/jzNCtOV0QL — Black Jesus (@thegame) July 29, 2018

Several days have passed, but the fourth round 2016 NFL Draft pick has thus far ignored the attack.

Though, that is not to say that Prescott has ignored all the racial epithets thrown at him by black entertainers who don’t like the player’s patriotic feelings about the anthem, the flag, and the country.

Prescott recently told the the Star-Telegram that he is “not oblivious” to the left-wingers’ attacks. Still, despite the attacks, the 2016 Pro-Bowl player insisted that he sees no reason to back down from his patriotic stance against protesting during the national anthem.

“You get on social media, you see it. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion,” he said. “They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

Prescott sparked the wave of left-wing attacks last week when he told the media that he is “not at all tempted” to take a knee in protest against the country during the playing of the national anthem.

“[I]t’s bigger than I think some of us think,” Prescott added. “It’s just important for me to go out there, hand over my heart, represent our country and just be thankful and not take anything I’ve been given and my freedom for granted.”

Prescott has sustained vile attacks by celebrities such as D.L. Hugeley, who used the racist epithet of “boy” against the player, and Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead who accused Prescott of kow-towing to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just for money.

