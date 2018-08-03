Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans to Leave NFL Network in Wake of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Marshall Faulk and Heath Evans are set to leave the NFL Network in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed last year by stylist Jami Cantor.

Ike Taylor, another of the seven NFL players named in the lawsuit, has already cut ties with the network, according to Awful Announcing.

Cantor, who was a wardrobe consultant and stylist, was fired by the NFL Network in 2016. The network claimed she had stolen clothing the company paid for. By October of the following year, she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer claiming that video evidence shows that she did not steal any clothing.

But Cantor also complained about being sexually harassed while employed by the network, including being groped, being sent sex toys, and having sexually explicit photos sent to her without her approval. That accusation sparked her second lawsuit against the seven players.

According to The New York Post, Faulk and Evans are negotiating their departures from the network and expecting to add clauses that will prevent lawsuits from being filed against them:

Taylor is already gone, while representatives for Faulk and Evans are finishing up the language of their exits. Faulk’s contract had at least one more year on it. One clause in the deals, sources said, will prevent either side from suing the other.

The two former players were analysts for NFL Total Access. Both are already missing from the NFL Network biography listings.

Cantor’s suit also named NFL players Warren Sapp, Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis, and Eric Weinberger. The NFL has suspended the five active players named in the suit.

