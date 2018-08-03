Rosie O’Donnell to Lead Broadway Actors in Protest Outside White House

Virulent anti-Trump activist and one-time TV host Rosie O’Donnell is reportedly set to lead a group of Broadway actors in a protest against President Donald Trump to be held outside the White House.

The actors plan to sing songs from the Broadway hit Les Miserables.

A spokesperson for the 56-year-old former ABC talk show co-host said that the group of actors would also sing “A Brand New Day” from The Wiz, and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” from The Sound of Music.

Come to DC and join us! Monday Aug 6th! Bring the lyrics to "Do You Hear The People Sing" and join in! https://t.co/qMqa191RcW — Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) August 3, 2018

Cast members from recent Broadway shows such as Wicked, Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, and Les Miserables have reportedly agreed to join O’Donnell in the protest on Monday.

O’Donnell also tweeted about the event calling the White House “the Kremlin annex.”

on monday august 6 th – join me and broadways best singers as we join the kremlin annex protest #protestTRUMP pic.twitter.com/J8xoP3vr65 — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 1, 2018

The former actress and TV host recently stirred controversy by skirting campaign finance laws by donating over the legal limit to several Democrats during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In May the New York Post reported that O’Donnell repeatedly broke Federal Election Commission rules prohibiting individuals from donating over $2,700 to any single candidate during an election. It also appeared likely that she knew she was skirting the law because she provided different New York addresses and multiple variations of her name with the donations, the paper said.

O’Donnell has appeared Broadway productions such as Fiddler On The Roof, Grease, and Seussical.

