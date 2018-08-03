UFC Champ Colby Covington Fulfills Promise to Visit White House

Colby Covington, the UFC’s interim welterweight champion, said he would be proud to visit the White House and celebrate his win. Now it looks like he got that chance.

After taking down Rafael Dos Anjos in a unanimous decision in June, Covington took the microphone to taunt the Philadelphia Eagles by insisting that unlike the “Filthadelphia Eagles” he would be happy to visit the Trump White House.

This month, it appears he got his wish as the champion tweeted out a photo showing him proudly standing next to President Trump in the Oval Office.

Sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat, Covington stands with a huge smile next to Trump who has the fighter’s interim welterweight championship belt slung over his shoulder.

“Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says,” Covington tweeted on August 2, “Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you, Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine.”

Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

Covington made the announcement that he hoped to be invited to the White House to celebrate his win right from the ring in June.

“I’m going to do what a real American should do. I’m bringing this belt to the White House, and I’m putting it on Donald Trump’s desk,” the fighter said immediately after his win was announced.

In a post-fight presser, Colby reiterated his White House comments saying, “I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again,” adding, “A real American should … Unlike the Filthadelphia Eagles disrespecting our flag and kneeling for the national anthem.”

So, yes, it is a promise made and a promise kept, indeed.

