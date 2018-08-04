Michael Jordan Offers ‘Support’ for LeBron James

Michael Jordan is speaking out in support of LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted his intelligence.

Trump tweeted late Friday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television” but that he “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Trump also appeared to weigh in on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Jordan, by writing “I like Mike!”

Jordan issued a statement through his spokesperson to The Associated Press via text. It said: “I support LeBron James. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”