Steve Kerr Mocks Reported NRA Financial Hardships: ‘Thoughts and Prayers Should Suffice’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr mocked the National Rifle Association (NRA) Friday in the wake of news about the Second Amendment group’s financial troubles.

On Friday, it was reported that the NRA is facing a serious financial obstacle after the State of New York used a regulatory office to levy a $7 million fine on the group over its insurance products.

After the news broke, Kerr jumped to Twitter to mock the NRA saying, “Don’t send money……thoughts and prayers should suffice.”

Don't send money……thoughts and prayers should suffice. https://t.co/uYIWvgK8CD — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2018

Kerr’s Twitter assault was two-pronged. On the one hand, it was an attack on the NRA, but on the other, it could be viewed as a dig Christians who offer heartfelt prayers for those facing hard times.

For several years, left-wingers have been attacking Christians for offering “thoughts and prayers” in times of strife. The attacks came to a head recently after the shootings in a Florida high school and the attack at an Annapolis, Maryland newspaper.

One who was attacked for offering hopeful prayers for a sufferer was actor Chris Pratt, an outspoken Christian, who was slammed for offering the “healing power of prayer” to director Kevin Smith after the latter announced that he had a heart attack.

In another case, the New York Daily News mocked Christians for offering prayers for shooting victims instead of working to implement gun control laws.

Also, Hollywood director Judd Apatow excoriated Christians for their “thoughts and prayers” and said that offering prayers is just a way of saying “go fu*k yourself.”

The NRA filed a lawsuit against the State of New York warning that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s blacklisting campaign is driving the organization into financial ruin.

The NRA’s suit comes two months after the state’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) declared the NRA’s Carry Guard insurance “illegal” and forced the cancellation of all such policies issued in New York. The state also fined the group $7 million even though the policies are actually underwritten in Kansas, not New York.

