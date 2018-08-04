The Left Rallies Behind LeBron James on Twitter After Latest Trump Tweet

LeBron James
AP Photo/Phil Long

After NBA Star LeBron James once again unloaded on President Donald Trump in a CNN interview, the president responded with a tweet slamming James, and his interviewer, Don Lemon.

Now, in response to the president’s tweet, a list of the usual left-wing suspects are lining up behind the basketball player. CNN’s Don Lemon hosted former Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James in an interview on Friday during which the player turned political and attacked the president. In the interview, James said that Trump uses sports to “divide people,” and that he would never sit down to debate the issue with the president because Trump pushes racism, James explained.

In response to the attacks, Trump took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Since the president’s tweet, a list of liberals have come out in support of LeBron James’ attack.

CNN anchor Don Lemon, for one, jumped to Twitter to comment on the president’s attack with a false attack about Trump “putting kids in cages.”

Disgraced CBS newsman Dan Rather also jumped, in calling Trump a “racist” for daring to criticize the basketball player.
“This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It’s a disgrace. It’s racist. And it’s the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!?”

Rather attacked Trump in a second tweet saying he would rather have a world that celebrates James than one that celebrates Trump.

Many others piled on, as well.

Fellow NBA player Stephen Curry gave his thumbs up for LeBron’s comments:

Former boxer Gary H. Goodridge decided that Trump was a “no class jackass” for slamming James:

There were others, too:

Speaking of forced retirees, Hillary Clinton, also attacked Donald Trump over his comments about James:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.