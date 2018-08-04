The Left Rallies Behind LeBron James on Twitter After Latest Trump Tweet

After NBA Star LeBron James once again unloaded on President Donald Trump in a CNN interview, the president responded with a tweet slamming James, and his interviewer, Don Lemon.

Now, in response to the president’s tweet, a list of the usual left-wing suspects are lining up behind the basketball player. CNN’s Don Lemon hosted former Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James in an interview on Friday during which the player turned political and attacked the president. In the interview, James said that Trump uses sports to “divide people,” and that he would never sit down to debate the issue with the president because Trump pushes racism, James explained.

In response to the attacks, Trump took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Since the president’s tweet, a list of liberals have come out in support of LeBron James’ attack.

CNN anchor Don Lemon, for one, jumped to Twitter to comment on the president’s attack with a false attack about Trump “putting kids in cages.”

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

Disgraced CBS newsman Dan Rather also jumped, in calling Trump a “racist” for daring to criticize the basketball player.

“This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It’s a disgrace. It’s racist. And it’s the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!?”

This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It's a disgrace. It's racist. And it's the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!? https://t.co/MA8nZUxFc7 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Rather attacked Trump in a second tweet saying he would rather have a world that celebrates James than one that celebrates Trump.

I'd much rather live in a world reflecting the values, philanthropy, and yes intelligence of LeBron James and Don Lemon's intelligent commitment to truth and journalism than the divisive peevishness, lies, and narrow self-interest displayed by the President of the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Many others piled on, as well.

Fellow NBA player Stephen Curry gave his thumbs up for LeBron’s comments:

Former boxer Gary H. Goodridge decided that Trump was a “no class jackass” for slamming James:

Donald Trump is such a no class jackass for shitting on someone who did something he should’ve done himself. Lebron James is an icon, makes money and help people, he is a great example for the human race. — Gary H Goodridge (@garyhgoodridge) August 4, 2018

There were others, too:

A thought exercise: look at the birth circumstances, schooling, life opportunities and inherited wealth of Lebron James and 45 and tell me which of those men can say they’re self made. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) August 4, 2018

Trump called Don Lemon, LeBron James and Maxine Waters, "dumb". One is from the South. One is from Cleveland. One is from LA. One is in the NBA. One is on TV. One is in Congress. Hmmmm… I wonder what they could possibly have in common? Oh, wait…Ὑ🏾 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 4, 2018

Lebron James made himself into one of the country's wealthiest men, coming from nothing, and is now giving that money back to actually Make America Great Again. Trump was handed a golden toilet to poop on, stole millions by defrauding Trump U. Students, and won't stop pooping! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 4, 2018

.@RealDonaldTrump Shut up about Bron. That's my son. My beautiful son. You will be an orange shit stain in history books, but @KingJames will be remembered forever and whatnot, dunkin' on your circus peanut head. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 4, 2018

Thank you @KingJames and @donlemon for being the grownups our kids can look up to. — Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) August 4, 2018

I don't think a non-racist would push a racist birther witch hunt against Obama, pardon Arpaio, push a Muslim ban, defend Nazis, attack the NFL for protesting bigotry, inspire the Ku Klux Klan, or smear Don Lemon and Lebron James. Just saying.#resist #trump #ObamaDay — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) August 4, 2018

Only Donald trump could look at Lebron James, a man making an enormously positive impact on his community, and respond by attacking because James doesn’t like Trump. The evidence of Trumps narcissistic personality disorder just keeps pouring in. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 4, 2018

Smears Lebron James and Don Lemon.

Calls Mexicans rapists and drug dealers.

Ignores Puerto Rico.

Denies asylym to Cenrtal American abuse victims.

Defends Nazis.

Tears immigrant children from their families.

Do you see a pattern?

Trump is a racist.#resist #trump #obamaday — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) August 4, 2018

Speaking of forced retirees, Hillary Clinton, also attacked Donald Trump over his comments about James:

.@KingJames is a great family man, incredible ballplayer, gives back to his community, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.